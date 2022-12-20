20+ Courses
Alpha Tech Academy is a Learning and Development Academy, Headquartered in Bangalore, the Silicon Valley of India. ATAS was founded in 2015. The company is promoted and managed by a group of professionals. Our primary focus is to transform and empower fresh college graduates and existing employees of corporates with the right Technical, Communication, and Leadership acumen to make them employable and Industry ready.
This Advanced Java Full Stack Developers Course & Training is designed to guide you through the Main Concept of Java
Python is a strong OOP language with a high level of abstraction. Python is a scripting language.
Software Testing is a vital process without which no software release can happen. Testing is critical in making any software usable.
Computer Security, Cybersecurity, or Information Security is the protection of computer systems and networks from information disclosure
This course is designed to equip the candidates for becoming an Entry Level L1, Desktop Support, Service Engineer
This Advanced Java Full Stack Developers Course & Training is designed to guide you through the Main Concept of Java
Learn the most advanced formulas, functions, and types of financial analysis to be an Excel power user.
Digital marketing, also known as online marketing, refers to advertising delivered through digital channels to promote brands
Business analytics (BA) is a set of disciplines and technologies for solving business problems using data analysis, statistical
It was a very good experience and very well trained trainers to give students a proper training. Main thing about placement is definitely they will get you placed in any of the company for sure and they will be with you until you get placed.
Vijay
Student
Thank you Alpha Tech Academy for helping me find a job in a reputed company as early as possible. Thank you Adithya for imparting your knowledge and talent to me and being so patient and kind throughout the course. You are a great teacher. Thank you Ramya Mam for your support and effort in all the follow ups and getting me placed in a very short duration. Also I would like to thank You Soumya who helped me in enrolling into alpha tech academy with her briefing and guidance.
Mohan
Student
Alphatech is great platform to learn and have very supporting staff and trainees .Had a great sessions and teaching is good. Due to this pandemic had online sessions, which was also recorded and shared to students so that It can be seen if u have missed out or didn't understood. Placements are good. Have good number of placement opportunity provided by institute. Thank you alphatech.
Sushma
Student
I chose full stack java training in Alpha tech academy. The trainers was really good and explained me with many real-time examples. The institution has very good in infrastructure and also good for studying. I will surely recommend this institute if u want to improve your personal skills and knowledge.finally, i got placed with a best company & good package...& My special thanks to alpha tech academy who helped me to get placement...
Megha K
Student
Thanks to All the team of Alpha Tech Academy. I had awesome experience and learned a lot. The team has helped me a lot. I can say " This is the best institute for learning new technologies and for placement. I'm really grateful to Alpha Tech.
Ankita Madhukar Taradale
Student