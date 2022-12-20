Thank you Alpha Tech Academy for helping me find a job in a reputed company as early as possible. Thank you Adithya for imparting your knowledge and talent to me and being so patient and kind throughout the course. You are a great teacher. Thank you Ramya Mam for your support and effort in all the follow ups and getting me placed in a very short duration. Also I would like to thank You Soumya who helped me in enrolling into alpha tech academy with her briefing and guidance.

Mohan Student